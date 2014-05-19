FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
RPT-Soccer-Van Gaal named as Manchester United's new manager
Sections
Featured
Facebook to overhaul political ads after threat of regulation
Facebook
Facebook to overhaul political ads after threat of regulation
Three tips on dividend plays
exchange-traded funds
Three tips on dividend plays
The Iraqi militia helping Iran carve a road to Damascus
Reuters Investigates
The Iraqi militia helping Iran carve a road to Damascus
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 19, 2014 / 1:25 PM / 3 years ago

RPT-Soccer-Van Gaal named as Manchester United's new manager

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Repeats to fix coding issue)

LONDON, May 19 (Reuters) - Dutchman Louis van Gaal has been named as Manchester United’s new manager with Ryan Giggs confirmed as his assistant, the Premier League club said on Monday.

Former Barcelona and Bayern Munich coach Van Gaal, who will lead Netherlands at the World Cup next month, has agreed a three-year contract, United said in a statement.

Giggs, the club’s record appearance maker, took charge of United’s final four Premier League of the season following the sacking of David Moyes.

Van Gaal, 62, won two La Liga titles while in charge of Barcelona and also took Bayern Munich to the Bundesliga crown. (Reporting by Martyn Herman; editing by Justin Palmer)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.