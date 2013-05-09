FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Soccer-Manchester United statement on appointment of David Moyes
May 9, 2013 / 4:11 PM / in 4 years

Soccer-Manchester United statement on appointment of David Moyes

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

LONDON, May 9 (Reuters) - Manchester United issued the
following statement on their website () on
Thursday announcing the appointment of David Moyes as manager
from July 1:
    
  Board unanimously approves the recommendation of current
manager Alex Ferguson
     Moyes to take the helm on 1 July
     Committed to long-term in 6-year deal

    NYSE:MANU, Manchester UK. David Moyes will take over as the 
  
    Manager of Manchester United from the 2013-14 season.

David, 50, has been the Everton manager since 2002, joining
after a successful spell as manager of Preston North End.
    
    Alex Ferguson said: 
    "When we discussed the candidates that we felt had the right
attributes we unanimously agreed on David Moyes. David is a man
of great integrity with a strong work ethic. I've admired his
work for a long time and approached him as far back as 1998 to
discuss the position of Assistant Manager here. He was a young
man then at the start of his career and has since gone on to do
a magnificent job at Everton. There is no question he has all
the qualities we expect of a manager at this Club."
    
    Club director Bobby Charlton said:
    "I have always said that we wanted the next manager to be a
genuine Manchester United man. In David Moyes, we have someone
who understands the things that make this such a special club.
We have secured a man who is committed to the long-term and will
build teams for the future as well as now. Stability breeds
success.
    "David has tremendous strength of character and recognises
the importance of bringing young players through and developing
them alongside world class talent.  At United, I think David
will be able to express himself.  I'm delighted he has accepted
and I'm looking forward to working with him."
    
    Ed Woodward, executive vice-chairman and CEO from July,
said:
    "In David Moyes, we have secured the services of an
outstanding manager who has all the skills to build on the
phenomenal legacy in place today. I have no doubt that he will
bring an energy and commitment to deliver winning football that
is part of the fabric of this Club.  In this respect, he is cut
from the same cloth as the Old Trafford greats who go before
him.
   "I have been very impressed by David's personal and
managerial traits, which reflect the Manchester United values. I
have no doubt that he will embrace, and soon become an integral
part of, United's unique culture and heritage."
    
    Co-chairman Joel Glazer said:
    "I am very pleased David has agreed to lead Manchester
United into the future. His hard working style and steely
determination and are characteristics we value at the Club.  He
has impressed as a coach for many years now and we strongly
believe he will be able to take up from where Alex is leaving
off by continuing this Club's tradition of flair football played
by exciting, world class players."
    
    Co-chairman Avie Glazer said:
    "The search for a new manager has been very short.  Alex was
very clear with his recommendation and we are delighted that
David has agreed to accept the job. He comes to us with
excellent credentials and a strong track record.  I know he is
keen to get started and Ed will be sitting down with him as soon
as the season is over to discuss plans for the summer and
beyond."

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
