FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Soccer-West Ham sell all season tickets for new stadium
Sections
Trump's Houston trip will serve as empathy test
Politics
Trump's Houston trip will serve as empathy test
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
May 9, 2016 / 9:27 AM / a year ago

UPDATE 1-Soccer-West Ham sell all season tickets for new stadium

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

* West Ham have sold more than 50,000 season tickets

* Club play final game at Boleyn Ground on Tuesday (adds details)

LONDON, May 9 (Reuters) - West Ham United have sold out of season tickets ahead of next season’s move to London’s Olympic Stadium, the Premier League club said on Monday.

Having sold more than 50,000 tickets for the 60,000-seater stadium, West Ham can boast of having more season ticket holders than any other London club and the highest percentage of permanent ticket holders in England’s top flight.

“Having made the bold decision to move to the former Olympic Stadium, we are delighted to see how it has captured the imagination of the Hammers fan base,” club vice-chairman Karren Brady said.

“We find ourselves going into our first season with more than 50,000 season ticket holders and tens of thousands of people on the priority list for seats in 2017-18.”

Slaven Bilic’s men will be move to the Olympic Stadium after more than a century at the Boleyn Ground and will play their final home game in the 35,000-seater stadium against Manchester United on Tuesday.

The club also said that the announcement practically guaranteed that the new stadium would be sold out for every Premier League game next season. (Reporting by Shravanth Vijayakumar in Bengaluru; Editing by John O‘Brien)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.