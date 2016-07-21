FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Soccer-Morgan completes sale of Wolves to Chinese giant
July 21, 2016 / 4:15 PM / a year ago

Soccer-Morgan completes sale of Wolves to Chinese giant

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

July 21 (Reuters) - The new Chinese owners of Wolverhampton Wanderers say promotion back to the Premier League is their top priority.

The Championship club confirmed on Thursday that China-based Fosun Group had completed its takeover from Steve Morgan, who has owned the club for nine years.

Although no financial details were revealed, British media reported the sale to be worth around 45 million pounds ($59.54 million).

"Wolves are delighted to confirm that a sale and purchase agreement has been signed which sees the transfer of the 100 percent ownership in Wolves and all its assets from Steve Morgan CBE and his Bridgemere Group to Fosun Group, headed by chairman Guo Guangchang," the club said.

Fosun representative Jeff Shi said on the club's website (www.wolves.co.uk) that the new owners would prioritise a return to the Premier League, from which they were relegated in 2012.

"Our goal is crystal clear: we will do our very best to help take Wolves back to the Premier League as soon as possible and to stay there... getting there is our first and top priority."

Outgoing owner Morgan said in an open letter to fans that Fosun had pledge to invest 20-30 million pounds into the club over the next two years.

The acquisition has already been approved by the English Football League (EFL) and its board of directors.

$1 = 0.7559 pounds Reporting by Shravanth Vijayakumar in Bengaluru,; Editing by Neville Dalton

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
