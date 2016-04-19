FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Soccer-UEFA chooses Hawk-Eye for Euro 2016 goal-line technology
#Technology, Media and Telecommunications
April 19, 2016 / 2:51 PM / a year ago

Soccer-UEFA chooses Hawk-Eye for Euro 2016 goal-line technology

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LONDON, April 19 (Reuters) - Hawk-Eye technology will be used to decide whether the ball has crossed the goal-line at this year’s European Championship, UEFA said on Tuesday.

The British company’s camera-based system, used in tennis and cricket and at the 2014 World Cup final, will be installed in all 10 stadiums hosting the tournament in France.

UEFA announced in January that goal-line technology would be installed for Euro 2016 and said in March that this season’s Champions League final in Milan and the Europa league final in Basel would also have the system in place.

Hawk-Eye, used in the Premier League and Bundesliga, was chosen after various systems were trialled.

The system uses seven cameras to track the flight of the ball, indicating to the referee via a vibration device whether a goal has been scored. Referees will still be helped by additional assistant referees.

“Now, with GLT focused on the goal line, the additional assistants can focus exclusively on the control of other incidents in the penalty area, the most crucial area of the pitch,” UEFA’s chief refereeing officer Pierluigi Collina said in a statement. (Reporting by Martyn Herman; Editing by Alison Williams)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
