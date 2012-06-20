FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Soccer-Euro-World's largest lasagne marks Italy visit
Sections
Featured
Kim Jong Un's sister, now a top policy maker
North Korea
Kim Jong Un's sister, now a top policy maker
U.S. mail carriers emerge as heroes in Puerto Rico recovery
Puerto Rico
U.S. mail carriers emerge as heroes in Puerto Rico recovery
'I can't take this any more:' Thousands more flee Myanmar
Rohingya refugee crisis
'I can't take this any more:' Thousands more flee Myanmar
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Non-Cyclical Consumer Goods
June 20, 2012 / 7:46 PM / in 5 years

Soccer-Euro-World's largest lasagne marks Italy visit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

KRAKOW, Poland, June 20 (Reuters) - A Polish restaurant in Krakow has set a Guinness World Record for cooking the biggest ever lasagne in honour of the Italy soccer team staying nearby.

Italy are in Poland for the 2012 European soccer Championship and have reached the quarter-finals.

The lasagne weighed in at more than 4.8 tonnes and took 10 hours to bake before being sliced into 10,000 portions.

“I don’t know about the players or if they will try the lasagne because they are on a diet, but they can try just a little bit,” Trattoria Giancarlo executive chef Giancarlo Russo told reporters. (Reporting by Reuters Television; Editing by Mark Meadows)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.