a year ago
Soccer-French unions plan to disrupt Euro 2016 match days
May 27, 2016 / 4:50 PM / a year ago

Soccer-French unions plan to disrupt Euro 2016 match days

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, May 27 (Reuters) - The hardline Force Ouvriere union will disrupt heavy goods traffic and public transport in cities where Euro 2016 matches will be held until a controversial labour law is withdrawn, a senior official from its transport division said on Friday.

"We have decided that each match day in the towns concerned the federation would call strikes," Patrice Clos, who runs the union's transport division, told Reuters after a meeting of delegates.

"It was decided that as this law touches on the economy of the workers, that we would hit the economy of the Euros ... until it is withdrawn," he said.

He said sectors concerned included heavy goods traffic, public transport, ambulances and rubbish collectors.

The month-long tournament begins at the Stade de France on the outskirts of Paris on June 10. (Reporting By Emmnauel Jarry; Writing by John Irish; Editing by Andrew Callus)

