June 13, 2012 / 12:21 PM / in 5 years

Soccer-Euro-Volkswagen Poland shuts down for big game

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WARSAW, June 13 (Reuters) - Poland’s Volkswagen plant suspended car production during the Poland v Russia Euro 2012 game on Tuesday and organised for its employees to watch the gripping match which ended in a 1-1 draw.

Around two thousand workers viewed the game on a big screen sitting in special tribunes and a production belt was shut for the first time since Poland played Germany at the 2006 World Cup.

The suspension caused delays in production.

“Eighty cars less were produced because of the decision but this is not a problem, we will catch it up later,” Volkswagen spokesman Piotr Danielewicz said.

“Engagement, mood and loyalty of our employees is the key.”

Volkswagen’s Poznan plant, established 19 years ago, is the company’s second largest factory and one of the biggest employers in the region of Wielkopolska.

Reporting by Dagmara Leszkowicz, editing by Ed Osmond

