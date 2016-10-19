FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Soccer-Fenerbahce's team plane makes emergency landing in Budapest
October 19, 2016 / 1:35 PM / in a year

Soccer-Fenerbahce's team plane makes emergency landing in Budapest

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BUDAPEST, Oct 19 (Reuters) - The team plane of Turkish football club Fenerbahce made an emergency landing in Budapest on Wednesday as pilots reported a loss of cabin pressure due to a crack in the cockpit window, a spokesman for Budapest Airport said.

Fenerbahce’s private chartered aircraft from the airline Borajet was en route from Istanbul for Thursday’s Europa League game against Manchester United.

“The plane made a perfect and safe landing in Budapest at 1215 p.m....after pilots reported a loss of cabin pressure,” spokesman Mihaly Hardy told Reuters.

Hardy said another plane was on its way to Budapest from Istanbul to pick up the team and fly them to Manchester later on Wednesday.

Fenerbahce said on its club Twitter account that a bird had hit the cockpit windscreen. (Reporting by Krisztina Than; Editing by Hugh Lawson)

