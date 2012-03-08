Soccer-Rangers administrators talk to potential buyers

LONDON, March 8 (Reuters) - Administrators for Scottish champions Rangers said on Thursday they would meet possible buyers of the Glasgow club in the coming days to try to rescue one of the best supported teams in British soccer.

A lawyer for administrators Duff and Phelps told a London court there was a risk the cash-strapped club could fail to complete the season and be forced to drop out of a Scottish Premier League it dominates with city rivals Celtic.

The administrators said on Wednesday that they planned to accelerate the sale process after failing to agree a wage-cutting deal with players.

“We are continuing to meet prospective purchasers over the next few days,” Duff and Phelps said in a statement.

“This does not mean that the Club has to be sold within the next 24 hours - we are establishing how quickly we can get to that point,” it added.

Talks with the players are continuing and there is hope that an agreement on wages can be reached on Friday. The alternative would be big cuts to the playing squad that would further damage the club.

The plight of Rangers, Scottish champions a record 54 times, has sent shockwaves through British soccer where many clubs are struggling to make ends meet.

Rangers went into administration last month over 9 million pounds ($14.13 million) in unpaid payroll and sales taxes.

The club also faces a larger tax bill of 50 million pounds relating to the use of trusts to pay players over the past decade. That potential liability complicates the sale process, with buyers likely to be reluctant to commit until it is resolved.

Duff and Phelps went to court in London on Thursday to try to get their hands on 3.6 million pounds held in a lawyer’s account pending resolution of a dispute with club chairman Craig Whyte.

“There is a risk that the club will fail to fulfil its fixtures,” lawyer Mark Phillips, representing Rangers’ administrators, told the court.

“There is a risk that the club could go into liquidation and be demoted by the Scottish League, which would eliminate any realistic prospect of a sale of the club for any sum worthwhile to creditors,” he added, Britain’s Press Association news agency reported.

The court ordered a further hearing on on March 30.