June 28, 2013 / 11:47 AM / 4 years ago

Soccer-Troubled Fenerbahce appoint Yanal as coach

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ISTANBUL, June 28 (Reuters) - Former Turkey coach Ersun Yanal has agreed to take charge of Fenerbahce, replacing Aykut Kocaman who resigned at the end of May, the club said on Friday.

Yanal, national team coach between 2005 and 2007, has signed a one-year deal after recently quitting another Turkish club Eskisehirspor.

His appointment coincides with tough times for the Istanbul club who have been banned from European competition for two seasons over their involvement in a domestic match-fixing scandal.

Fenerbahce, who finished second in the Turkish league last season, will miss out on next season’s Champions League which they had been due to enter in the third qualifying round. (Writing by Ece Toksabay, editing by Justin Palmer)

