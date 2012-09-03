FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 2-Soccer-Fenerbahce sign Chelsea midfielder Meireles
September 3, 2012 / 9:06 PM / in 5 years

UPDATE 2-Soccer-Fenerbahce sign Chelsea midfielder Meireles

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Adds Chelsea confirmation)

ISTANBUL, Sept 3 (Reuters) - Turkish club Fenerbahce have signed midfielder Raul Meireles from Chelsea, the Premier League club said on their website on Monday.

Turkish media reports said Meireles had signed a four-year contract. Fenerbahce earlier said they had started negotiations to buy him in a statement to the Istanbul Stock Exchange.

The 29-year-old, who has played more than 60 times for Portugal, was signed by Chelsea on a four-year contract from Premier League rivals Liverpool in 2011.

The Istanbul club, runners-up to Galatasaray last season in Turkey’s Super League, have been looking to bolster their midfield after Emre Belozoglu left for Atletico Madrid on a free transfer earlier this year.

Turkey’s transfer window closes on Wednesday. (Writing by Jonathon Burch; Editing by Nick Tattersall and Ed Osmond)

