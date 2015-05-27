FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Adidas urges FIFA to establish transparent compliance standards
May 27, 2015 / 1:35 PM / 2 years ago

Adidas urges FIFA to establish transparent compliance standards

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN, May 27 (Reuters) - German sportswear company Adidas called on soccer’s world governing body FIFA on Wednesday to do more to establish transparent compliance standards after several of its officials were arrested over suspected corruption.

“The Adidas group is fully committed to creating a culture that promotes the highest standards of ethics and compliance, and we expect the same from our partners,” Adidas said in an emailed statement.

“Following today’s news, we can therefore only encourage FIFA to continue to establish and follow transparent compliance standards in everything they do.”

Adidas, associated with FIFA since the 1950s, already expressed concern last June after allegations of corruption connected to the awarding of the 2022 World Cup to Qatar, saying the negative public debate was not good for football, nor for FIFA and its partners. (Reporting by Emma Thomasson; Editing by Kirsti Knolle)

