Soccer-CAF opposes postponement of FIFA Congress and election
May 28, 2015 / 11:21 AM / 2 years ago

Soccer-CAF opposes postponement of FIFA Congress and election

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JOHANNESBURG, May 28 (Reuters) - The Confederation of African Football is opposed to any postponement of Friday’s FIFA Congress and the presidential election in Zurich, a statement said on Thursday.

CAF said a meeting of its members assembled in Switzerland had reiterated its support for the candidacy of Sepp Blatter in the election race against Jordan’s Prince Ali bin Hussein.

“CAF is following with particular attention the events that are occuring at this time in the football family. It reaffirms its commitment to work and to cooperate in safeguarding the ethical and moral values that underlie the practice of the sport, its organisation and administration,” the statement added in the wake of the arrests of seven FIF officials on Wednesday.

CAF’s support for the election to go ahead adds to that of Asia but is opposed by UEFA, European football’s governing body. (Editing by Mark Gleeson and Giles Elgood)

