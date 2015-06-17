FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Swiss bank Julius Baer says has launched internal FIFA investigation
Sections
Featured
Apple launches $999 iPhone X in bid to regain innovation lead
Technology
Apple launches $999 iPhone X in bid to regain innovation lead
Cryptocurrency chaos as China cracks down on ICOs
Future of Money
Cryptocurrency chaos as China cracks down on ICOs
A mixed journey home for Florida evacuees
THE AFTERMATH OF IRMA
A mixed journey home for Florida evacuees
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
June 17, 2015 / 11:26 AM / 2 years ago

Swiss bank Julius Baer says has launched internal FIFA investigation

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ZURICH, June 17 (Reuters) - Swiss bank Julius Baer said on Wednesday it has opened an internal investigation in connection with FIFA amid a corruption scandal surrounding soccer’s governing body.

Julius Baer, Switzerland third largest listed bank, was one of a number of banks mentioned in the U.S. Department of Justice’s May charge sheet against high-ranking individuals in FIFA.

“We have launched an internal investigation,” a spokesman for Zurich-based Julius Baer said. “We are fully cooperating with the authorities.”

The spokesman declined to say when the investigation began, or with which authorities it was cooperating. (Reporting by Joshua Franklin and Oliver Hirt)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.