FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
CORRECTED-FIFA Ethics Committee sanctions Franz Beckenbauer
Sections
U.S. gasoline prices slip as oil industry recovers from Harvey
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
U.S. gasoline prices slip as oil industry recovers from Harvey
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
COMMENTARY
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
Spread of largest wildfire in Los Angeles history stopped
U.S.
Spread of largest wildfire in Los Angeles history stopped
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Corrections News
February 17, 2016 / 2:17 PM / 2 years ago

CORRECTED-FIFA Ethics Committee sanctions Franz Beckenbauer

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects day in first paragraph to Wednesday, not Friday)

ZURICH, Feb 17 (Reuters) - FIFA’s ethics watchdog on Wednesday imposed a warning and 7,000 Swiss franc ($7,055) fine on German soccer legend Franz Beckenbauer, the former World Cup-winning player and coach, for stonewalling an investigation.

“In the present case, Mr Beckenbauer failed to cooperate with an Ethics Committee investigation...regarding the 2018/2022 FIFA World Cup bids despite repeated requests for his assistance,” FIFA’s ethics panel said in a statement.

“This included requests to provide information during an in-person interview and in response to written questions presented in both English and German.” The present case did not look into the matters related to the awarding of the 2006 World Cup to Germany, it added.

$1 = 0.9922 Swiss francs Reporting by Zurich newsroom; Writing by Joshua Franklin; Editing by Michael Shields

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.