Blatter says scandal brought shame and humiliation to football

ZURICH, May 28 (Reuters) - Embattled FIFA President Sepp Blatter said on Thursday the corruption scandal surrounding the world soccer body had brought shame and humiliation to football.

In a defiant speech at the opening of a FIFA Congress in Zurich at which he expects to be re-elected president for a fifth term, Blatter said there could be no place for corruption of any kind in the game.

Seeking to distance himself from the scandal in which seven senior FIFA figures have been arrested in Switzerland on U.S. corruption charges, he said: “I cannot monitor everyone all the time. If people want to do wrong they will also try to hide it.”

He added that FIFA had lost trust and must earn it back, starting tomorrow. More needed to be done to make sure everyone in football behaves responsibly and ethically. (Reporting by Mike Collett; Editing by Giles Elgood)