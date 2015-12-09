Internal FIFA probe of Blatter finds scant evidence - Handelszeitung

FIFA President Sepp Blatter smiles before the first game of the so-called "Sepp Blatter tournament" in Blatter's home-town Ulrichen, Switzerland, August 22, 2015. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse/Files

ZURICH (Reuters) - An internal investigation of suspended FIFA President Joseph “Sepp” Blatter has found no evidence of wrongdoing over a 2 million Swiss franc ($2.02 million) payment to European soccer head Michel Platini, a Swiss newspaper reported on Wednesday.

Citing an unnamed source, the Handelszeitung paper said the internal probe had been unable to substantiate the suspicions.

Both men were suspended in October amid a corruption scandal that has triggered criminal investigations in the United States and Switzerland and cast soccer’s global administrative body into turmoil. They deny wrongdoing and have not been charged.