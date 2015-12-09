FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
December 9, 2015 / 3:58 PM / 2 years ago

Internal FIFA probe of Blatter finds scant evidence - Handelszeitung

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FIFA President Sepp Blatter smiles before the first game of the so-called "Sepp Blatter tournament" in Blatter's home-town Ulrichen, Switzerland, August 22, 2015. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse/Files

ZURICH (Reuters) - An internal investigation of suspended FIFA President Joseph “Sepp” Blatter has found no evidence of wrongdoing over a 2 million Swiss franc ($2.02 million) payment to European soccer head Michel Platini, a Swiss newspaper reported on Wednesday.

Citing an unnamed source, the Handelszeitung paper said the internal probe had been unable to substantiate the suspicions.

Both men were suspended in October amid a corruption scandal that has triggered criminal investigations in the United States and Switzerland and cast soccer’s global administrative body into turmoil. They deny wrongdoing and have not been charged.

Reporting by Michael Shields; Editing by Ruth Pitchford

