Soccer-FIFA picks Brazil partner for 2014 products

LONDON, May 30 (Reuters) - Brazil’s Globo Marcas has been awarded the licence to manage the sale of official 2014 soccer World Cup merchandise in its home market, world soccer’s governing body FIFA said on Wednesday.

Globo Marcas is part of the same company as Brazil’s TV Globo which has the broadcast rights to the tournament. Since it was set up in 2000, the unit has produced a series of DVDs, books and other merchandise based on TV Globo content.

“The host country is where the majority of retail and merchandising sales are expected and, whenever possible, this will create revenue opportunities for local business in the production, distribution, and sale of licensed products,” said FIFA Marketing Director Thierry Weil.

“The appointment of Brazilian company Globo Marcas as our Master Licensee is in line with FIFA’s aspiration to generate economic benefits for the host country.”

In the rest of the world, FIFA plans to manage the process itself, rather than awarding the rights to a master licensee as it has done at previous World Cups.

Weil told Reuters that FIFA would be looking to do deals with individual retailers in different countries to supply merchandise.

The move allows FIFA to keep greater control of products being sold on the back of the tournament rather than seeing the market swamped with memorabilia and also to tailor specific products for individual countries.

The agreement with Globo Marcas also covers the Confederations’ Cup next summer - an eight-country tournament which will serve as a dry run for the World Cup.

Globo Marcas will supply and distribute licensed products, operate retail and e-commerce sites and be responsible for the sale of merchandise in stadia at the World Cup. (Reporting by Keith Weir; Editing by Mike Nesbit)