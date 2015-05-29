FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Britain's Fraud Office examining information relating to possible FIFA corruption
May 29, 2015 / 11:13 AM / 2 years ago

Britain's Fraud Office examining information relating to possible FIFA corruption

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, May 29 (Reuters) - Britain’s Serious Fraud Office said on Friday it was examining information relating to possible corruption at soccer’s world governing body FIFA, which is in turmoil after several senior officials were arrested earlier this week.

“The SFO continues actively to assess material in its possession and has made plain that it stands ready to assist ongoing international criminal investigations,” a spokesman said.

The SFO has not launched a formal criminal investigation. (Reporting by Neil Maidment; editing by Kate Holton)

