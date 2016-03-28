FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Ex-Honduran president pleads guilty in U.S. in FIFA bribery case
March 28, 2016

Ex-Honduran president pleads guilty in U.S. in FIFA bribery case

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, March 28 (Reuters) - Former Honduran President Rafael Callejas pleaded guilty on Monday to U.S. charges that he participated in bribery schemes under investigation at soccer’s world governing body FIFA.

Callejas, 72, who is also the former president of the Honduran soccer federation, pleaded guilty in federal court in Brooklyn, New York to charges of racketeering conspiracy and wire fraud conspiracy.

The defendant is among 42 individuals and entities charged as part of a U.S. investigation into more than $200 million in bribes and kickbacks sought by soccer officials for marketing and broadcast rights to tournaments and matches.

Reporting by Nate Raymond in New York; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

