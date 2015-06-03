FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Soccer-South Korea's Chung Mong-joon considering FIFA presidency run
Sections
Featured
Floridians return to shattered homes as storm arrives in Georgia
Irma's aftermath
Floridians return to shattered homes as storm arrives in Georgia
Senators demand answers on Equifax hacking
Cyber Risk
Senators demand answers on Equifax hacking
Seven stocks to watch during the iPhone launch
Technology
Seven stocks to watch during the iPhone launch
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
June 3, 2015 / 9:00 AM / 2 years ago

Soccer-South Korea's Chung Mong-joon considering FIFA presidency run

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL, June 3 (Reuters) - Chung Mong-joon, the billionaire scion of South Korea’s Hyundai conglomerate, says he will “carefully consider” running for the FIFA presidency, following Sepp Blatter’s unexpected decision to resign as the head of world soccer’s governing body.

Chung, a former member of FIFA’s powerful Executive Committee and a fierce critic of Blatter, also told a news conference in Seoul on Wednesday he would meet with European delegates before making any decision.

The biggest shareholder in Hyundai Heavy Industries Co Ltd and a one time South Korean presidential hopeful, Chung was instrumental in bringing the World Cup to South Korea in 2002, and remains one of Asia’s most influential football figures. (Reporting by Sohee Kim; writing by Peter Rutherford; Editing by Ossian Shine)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.