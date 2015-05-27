FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Coca-Cola calls on FIFA to address issues linked to indictment
#Market News
May 27, 2015 / 7:38 PM / 2 years ago

Coca-Cola calls on FIFA to address issues linked to indictment

Anjali Athavaley

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, May 27 (Reuters) - FIFA sponsor Coca-Cola Co said on Wednesday that the indictment of senior officials at the soccer governing body had hurt the mission of the World Cup and called on it to address the issues surrounding the controversy.

U.S. authorities said nine soccer officials and five sports media and promotions executives faced corruption charges involving more than $150 million in bribes. Swiss police arrested seven FIFA officials who are now awaiting extradition to the United States.

“This lengthy controversy has tarnished the mission and ideals of the FIFA World Cup and we have repeatedly expressed our concerns about these serious allegations,” Coke said in a statement. “FIFA has stated that it is responding to all requests for information and we are confident it will continue to cooperate fully with the authorities.” (Reporting by Anjali Athavaley; Editing by Christian Plumb)

