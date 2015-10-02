FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Coca-Cola calls on FIFA's Sepp Blatter to resign immediately
October 2, 2015 / 7:30 PM / 2 years ago

Coca-Cola calls on FIFA's Sepp Blatter to resign immediately

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Oct 2 (Reuters) - The Coca-Cola Co called on Friday for FIFA’s President Sepp Blatter to step down immediately following Swiss authorities saying they were opening a criminal investigation into the head of the world soccer body.

“Every day that passes, the image and reputation of FIFA continues to tarnish,” said the company in a statement. “FIFA needs comprehensive and urgent reform, and that can only be accomplished through a truly independent approach.” (Reporting by Simon Evans in Miami and Mica Rosenberg in New York; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)

