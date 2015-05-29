FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Post Blatter's re-election, Coca-Cola urges FIFA to address issues
May 29, 2015 / 6:21 PM / 2 years ago

Post Blatter's re-election, Coca-Cola urges FIFA to address issues

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 29 (Reuters) - Coca-Cola Co urged FIFA to take “concrete actions” to address the issues that have been raised, hours after Sepp Blatter was re-elected the president of the world football governing body mired in a corruption scandal.

“FIFA must now seize the opportunity to begin winning back the trust it has lost,” Coca-Cola, one of the major sponsors of FIFA, said in an email on Friday.

Blatter was re-elected the president of FIFA for a fifth term as the only other candidate conceded defeat after a first round of voting in an election overshadowed by allegations of corruption in world soccer. (Reporting by Yashaswini Swamynathan in Bengaluru and Anjali Athavaley in New York; Editing by Kirti Pandey)

