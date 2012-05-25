FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
FIFA authorises first insurance policy for international injuries
May 25, 2012 / 12:25 PM / 5 years ago

FIFA authorises first insurance policy for international injuries

Mike Collett

2 Min Read

BUDAPEST, May 25 (Reuters) - FIFA’s new insurance policy will cover players injured on international duty and provide clubs around the world with a maximum annual payout of $9.7 million per player, delegates at the FIFA Congress were told on Friday. The payouts for any injured player will vary from individual to individual depending on the size of their salaries but the maximum daily amount payable on an injured player will be $27,000 a day, FIFA’s secretary general Jerome Valcke told delegates.

The policy will cover an injured player for a maximum of one year.

Valcke said a maximum of $91 million would provide cover from Sept.1 this year until the policy ends on Dec.31 2014.

“This is very important, it is a significant step forward,” Valcke told delegates at their meeting in the Hungarian capital.

The agreement ends a long-running dispute between FIFA and clubs, who have complained for many years that FIFA should implement cover for when their players are injured on international duty and cannot play.

With the cover beginning in September, European soccer’s governing body UEFA has said it will provide its own insurance for players at next month’s European Championship in Poland and Ukraine. (Reporting by Mike Collett, editing by Mark Meadows)

