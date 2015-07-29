FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Soccer-South America's soccer body announces reforms to fight graft
July 29, 2015 / 6:15 PM / 2 years ago

Soccer-South America's soccer body announces reforms to fight graft

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ASUNCION, July 29 (Reuters) - South America’s soccer confederation, CONMEBOL, unveiled a raft of reforms on Wednesday designed to root out corruption and clean up the organization’s image after the biggest graft scandal to hit the world’s favourite sport.

In a four-page document, CONMEBOL’s Director General Gorka Villar said all commercial ties with bodies linked to criminal activities would be reviewed and that contracts would not be made with individuals facing legal charges, among other changes.

Former CONMEBOL president Nicolas Leoz faces a United States extradition order after he and other former or current officials of governing body FIFA and sports media and marketing executives were charged in New York in May with bribery and corruption. (Reporting by Daniela Desantis and Richard Lough; Editing by Grant McCool)

