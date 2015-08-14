FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. says hopeful more FIFA defendants will be extradited soon
August 14, 2015 / 3:11 PM / 2 years ago

U.S. says hopeful more FIFA defendants will be extradited soon

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Aug 14 (Reuters) - U.S. authorities are hopeful that more of the former FIFA officials and marketing executives who were indicted in May on bribery and corruption charges could soon be extradited to face the charges in New York, a prosecutor said on Friday.

Prosecutor Evan Norris said during a hearing in Brooklyn federal court that discussions were ongoing with lawyers for “a number of other defendants overseas” regarding their possible extradition.

Only three of the 14 people indicted in the sweeping investigation of international soccer and its governing bodies are currently in the United States.

Reporting by Nate Raymond; Writing by David Ingram

