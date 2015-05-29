FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. sports exec pleads not guilty in FIFA bribery scandal
May 29, 2015

U.S. sports exec pleads not guilty in FIFA bribery scandal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, May 29 (Reuters) - The U.S. head of a Brazilian sports marketing company pleaded not guilty in a New York court on Friday to bribery-related charges, one of 14 people indicted on federal corruption charges that have rocked the soccer world’s governing body, FIFA.

Aaron Davidson, 44, head of Traffic Group’s U.S. unit in Miami, is accused of arranging millions of dollars to secure lucrative media and marketing rights for soccer matches. (Reporting by Brendan Pierson; Editing by Ted Botha and Noeleen Walder)

