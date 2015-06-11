FIFA election to be held between December and February

A staff walks past a logo of soccer's international governing body FIFA at their headquarters in Zurich, Switzerland, May 27, 2015. REUTERS/Ruben Sprich/Files

ZURICH (Reuters) - The election to find a replacement for outgoing FIFA president Sepp Blatter will take place in Zurich between December and February, soccer’s governing body said in a statement on Thursday.

It will be held during an extraordinary Congress which will consider reforms of FIFA’s organisational structure, including changes to the statutes, FIFA said.

The exact date will be decided at an executive committee meeting in Zurich on July 20.

“During the meeting, the agenda for the elective Congress will be finalised and approved. The extraordinary elective Congress will take place in Zurich between December 2015 and February 2016,” said FIFA.

Blatter said on June 2 that he would lay down his mandate, only four days after being elected for a fifth term of office.

His announcement came less than one week after Swiss police raided a luxury Zurich hotel and arrested seven soccer officials wanted in the United States on charges of corruption.

The 79-year-old said that he would remain in office until a new president is chosen.