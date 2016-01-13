FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Ex-soccer boss in Americas pleads not guilty in U.S. bribe case
January 13, 2016 / 9:45 PM / 2 years ago

Ex-soccer boss in Americas pleads not guilty in U.S. bribe case

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Jan 13 (Reuters) - A former high-ranking soccer official in the Americas pleaded not guilty on Wednesday to charges in a multimillion-dollar bribery scheme at the heart of a U.S. investigation into corruption in the sport’s world governing body.

Alfredo Hawit of Honduras, a former FIFA vice president and acting head of the North and Central America and Caribbean confederation, entered his plea in federal court in Brooklyn, New York, after being extradited from Switzerland. (Reporting by Nate Raymond in New York; editing by Grant McCool)

