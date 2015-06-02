FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Fifa ethics chief says will continue work following Blatter exit
June 2, 2015

Fifa ethics chief says will continue work following Blatter exit

ZURICH, June 2 (Reuters) - The chief ethics investigator of FIFA said he would keep working at world soccer’s governing body to secure compliance with its ethics code, after the organization’s president Sepp Blatter announced he was stepping down.

“The (investigatory) chamber will continue its mandate along with the adjudicatory chamber of the Ethics Committee of consistently ensuring compliance with FIFA’s Code of Ethics and will make this its highest priority, regardless of who is president,” Cornel Borbely, FIFA’s chief ethics investigator, said in a statement on Tuesday. “The body’s independence from the president, regardless of who is exercising this function, is a key part of good corporate governance.”

Borbely’s statement came moments after Blatter resigned as FIFA president in the face of a U.S.-led corruption investigation that has plunged world soccer’s governing body into the worst crisis in its history. (Reporting by Katharina Bart; Editing by Mark Heinrich)

