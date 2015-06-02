FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Swiss attorney general says not probing outgoing FIFA president Blatter
June 2, 2015 / 5:25 PM / 2 years ago

Swiss attorney general says not probing outgoing FIFA president Blatter

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ZURICH, June 2 (Reuters) - Switzerland’s office of attorney general (OAG) said on Tuesday it was not investigating outgoing FIFA president Sepp Blatter, who announced he was stepping down in a hastily convened press conference shortly before.

“Joseph S. Blatter is not under investigation by the OAG. His announced resignation will have no influence on the ongoing criminal proceedings,” the attorney general said in a brief statement.

The attorney general, which has opened criminal proceedings against persons unknown on suspicion of criminal mismanagement and of money laundering alongside a far wider U.S. corruption investigation into FIFA, said it would release no further information. (Reporting by Katharina Bart; Editing by Mark Heinrich)

