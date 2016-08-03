FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
FIFA corruption trial could start in Sept-Oct 2017 - U.S. judge
August 3, 2016 / 3:46 PM / a year ago

FIFA corruption trial could start in Sept-Oct 2017 - U.S. judge

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Aug 3 (Reuters) - The federal judge overseeing the wide-ranging corruption case involving soccer's global governing body FIFA said at a hearing on Wednesday that a trial could begin in September or October of next year.

At the hearing in front of U.S. District Judge Raymond Dearie in Brooklyn, New York, Assistant U.S. Attorney Evan Norris said the government does expect to bring additional charges in the case although he also said it was "too early to say" if additional defendants would be charged.

So far 42 individuals and entities have been charged in the case that has rocked the soccer world.

"Our ongoing investigation does continue. It is quite active and quite broad," Norris said. (Reporting by Nate Raymond, editing by G Crosse)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
