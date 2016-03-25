FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Ex-Honduran president to plead guilty in U.S. in FIFA case
March 25, 2016 / 6:05 PM / a year ago

Ex-Honduran president to plead guilty in U.S. in FIFA case

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, March 25 (Reuters) - Former Honduran President Rafael Callejas is expected to plead guilty on Monday to U.S. charges stemming from his involvement in bribery schemes under investigation at soccer’s world governing body FIFA, according to a court document.

Callejas, who is also the former president of the Honduran soccer federation and an ex-member of FIFA’s marketing and television committee, is scheduled to enter the plea before a federal magistrate judge in Brooklyn, New York.

Neither a lawyer for Callejas, who previously pleaded not guilty, or a spokeswoman for the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Brooklyn immediately responded to requests for comment.

Reporting by Nate Raymond in New York; Editing by Tom Brown

