Soccer-Dutchman Van Praag to bid for FIFA presidency
January 26, 2015

Soccer-Dutchman Van Praag to bid for FIFA presidency

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NYON, Switzerland, Jan 26 (Reuters) - Dutch FA president Michael van Praag is to stand as a candidate for the presidency of world soccer body FIFA, the Dutch FA said on Monday.

“Michael van Praag is a candidate to succeed Sepp Blatter as president of FIFA,” said a statement.

“On Tuesday, Praag sends his official candidacy with the required five letters from associations who support his candidacy to FIFA headquarters in Zurich,” it added.

Former FIFA deputy secretary general Jerome Champagne and Prince Ali Bin Al-Hussein of Jordan have already declared their intention to run. So too has former France international David Ginola, in what is widely regarded as a publicity stunt. (Writing by Brian Homewood in Berne, editing by Alan Baldwin)

