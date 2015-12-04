FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Spain's Imagina suspends CEO of affiliate in soccer bribery probe
Sections
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
Politics
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
As Trump threatens to end NAFTA, Mexico looks to China
Business
As Trump threatens to end NAFTA, Mexico looks to China
Staying connected as a monsoon rages
Reuters Backstory
Staying connected as a monsoon rages
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
December 4, 2015 / 1:22 PM / in 2 years

Spain's Imagina suspends CEO of affiliate in soccer bribery probe

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MADRID, Dec 4 (Reuters) - Spanish media company Imagina Group has suspended the chief executive and another executive at its Media World Sports affiliate which has been caught up in a U.S. soccer bribery investigation, it said on Friday.

Roger Huguet, the chief executive, and Fabio Tordin were suspended, Imagina said in a statement.

Irantzu Díez Gamboa, previously director-general of Globomedia Group in Spain, has been named director-general of Imagina US with immediate effect, it added.

Imagina Group said it would cooperate fully with U.S. judicial authorities.

Media World was one of the unidentified sports marketing companies identified in a U.S. indictment in May as having agreed to pay a bribe to a high-ranking soccer official in the Americas, sources told Reuters in July.

FBI agents searched the Miami office of Media World on Thursday, a Reuters photojournalist said. (Reporting by Adrian Croft; Editing by Julien Toyer)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.