a year ago
FIFA ethics watchdog clears Infantino of wrongdoing
August 5, 2016 / 11:04 AM / a year ago

FIFA ethics watchdog clears Infantino of wrongdoing

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ZURICH, Aug 5 (Reuters) - FIFA President Gianni Infantino, elected in February, was cleared of possible ethics violations on Friday, the global soccer governing body's ethics committee said in a statement.

"It was found that no violation of the FIFA Code of Ethics (FCE) had been committed by Mr Infantino," the ethics committee said in a statement.

It said that investigations had been carried out over several weeks and included "a large number of interviews with witnesses and Mr Infantino himself, as well as an extensive analysis of evidence, and were supported by independent legal opinions".

Writing by Brian Homewood; Editing by Michael Shields

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
