Soccer-Consider external candidate to succeed Blatter, Bach says
October 8, 2015 / 1:51 PM / 2 years ago

Soccer-Consider external candidate to succeed Blatter, Bach says

Karolos Grohmann

1 Min Read

BERLIN, Oct 8 (Reuters) - FIFA should consider an external candidate to succeed the suspended Sepp Blatter, while also accelerating and deepening their reform process as the embattled world soccer body must regain credibility quickly, International Olympic Committee President Thomas Bach said on Thursday.

“Enough is enough. We hope that now, finally, everyone at FIFA has at last understood that they cannot continue to remain passive,” Bach said.

“They must act swiftly to regain credibility because you cannot forever disassociate the credibility of FIFA from the credibility of football,” Bach added in the most strongly worded statement he has issued regarding the problems at FIFA. (Editing by: Ossian Shine)

