Ex-Guatemalan soccer chief pleads not guilty in U.S. bribe case

NEW YORK, March 2 (Reuters) - A former president of Guatemala’s soccer federation pleaded not guilty on Wednesday to charges that he participated in bribery schemes at the heart of a corruption investigation that has rocked FIFA, the sport’s world governing body.

Brayan Jimenez, the former president, entered his plea through his lawyer in federal court in Brooklyn, New York.

The plea came one day after Jimenez was extradited from Guatemala to face charges including racketeering conspiracy that were contained in an indictment filed in December.

U.S. Magistrate Judge Ramon Reyes set a $1.5 million bond for Jimenez, and directed that he be confined at a friend’s home in New Jersey.