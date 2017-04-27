NEW YORK A member of FIFA's audit and compliance
committee pleaded guilty on Thursday to U.S. charges that he
took close to $1 million in bribes in exchange for using his
influence within the global soccer governing organization.
Richard Lai, 55, pleaded guilty to wire fraud conspiracy
charges before U.S. District Judge Pamela Chen in Brooklyn,
according to U.S. prosecutors. As part of the plea, Lai has
agreed to pay $1.1 million, prosecutors said.
The charges against Lai stem from a global scandal that has
engulfed FIFA since 2015, when numerous soccer officials were
indicted in the United States on corruption charges that
included handing out lucrative marketing and broadcasting rights
in exchange for bribes. Several have already pleaded guilty.
In addition to his role in FIFA, Lai has been president of
the Guam Football Association since 2001 and belongs to Asia's
soccer governing body, the Asian Football Confederation (AFC),
where he has held various positions, according to prosecutors.
An attorney for Lai could not immediately be reached for
comment. FIFA, the AFC and Guam Football Association could not
immediately be reached for comment on the case, or on their
current relationship with Lai.
In 2011, prosecutors said, Lai took $100,000 in bribes from
an AFC official who was running for FIFA president in an
upcoming election. Lai agreed in exchange to support and vote
for the official, prosecutors said.
Prosecutors also said that between 2009 and 2014, Lai
received more than $850,000 in bribes from a faction of soccer
officials in Asia who were seeking to take control of the AFC
and influence FIFA.
In exchange for those bribes, prosecutors said, Lai helped
the officials advance their scheme, including by helping them
identify others within the AFC to bribe.