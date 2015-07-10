FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Adidas CEO favours UEFA chief Platini as next FIFA boss - Focus
Sections
Featured
Caribbean faces hard road to recovery
Caribbean islands
Caribbean faces hard road to recovery
Insurers scramble to find inspectors
Hurricane Costs
Insurers scramble to find inspectors
Price tag dampens iPhone enthusiasm in China
Technology
Price tag dampens iPhone enthusiasm in China
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
July 10, 2015 / 9:56 AM / 2 years ago

Adidas CEO favours UEFA chief Platini as next FIFA boss - Focus

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, July 10 (Reuters) - Adidas Chief Executive Herbert Hainer said he favoured European soccer chief Michel Platini to succeed embattled FIFA President Sepp Blatter, according to a German magazine.

FIFA, the world soccer governing body, was thrown into turmoil after 14 sports marketing executives and soccer officials, including several from Zurich-based FIFA, were indicted by the United States in late May on bribery, money laundering and wire fraud charges.

Blatter has said he would step down as FIFA’s president after an election that is likely to happen later this year or early next.

“To me, Platini is the most suitable candidate,” German weekly magazine Focus quoted Adidas CEO Hainer as saying.

“During his two terms, he has done a really good job.”

Adidas has been the provider of the World Cup match ball since 1970 and extended its partnership with FIFA in 2013 until 2030. (Reporting by Maria Sheahan; Editing by Jon Boyle)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.