El Salvador police detain former soccer boss wanted in U.S.

SAN SALVADOR, Dec 16 (Reuters) - El Salvador’s former soccer federation president, Reynaldo Vasquez, who is wanted in the United States in connection with a probe targeting alleged corruption in the sport, has been detained, police said on Wednesday.

Earlier this month El Salvador’s Supreme Court approved the extradition of Vasquez, who headed the Salvadoran soccer federation, FESFUT, between 2009 and 2010.

“We have detained Reynaldo Vasquez,” deputy police director Howard Cotto said via Twitter.

Vasquez is wanted in connection with five cases of alleged bribery linked to commercial deals for the broadcasting of qualifiers for the 2014 and 2018 World Cups.

In previous interviews with local media, Vasquez has described the allegations as “absurd” and was seeking legal advice. (Reporting by Nelson; Editing by Alan Crosby)