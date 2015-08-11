FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Soccer-U.S. prosecutor warns FIFA against "superficial" reforms
August 11, 2015 / 7:50 PM / 2 years ago

Soccer-U.S. prosecutor warns FIFA against "superficial" reforms

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Aug 11 (Reuters) - World soccer’s scandal-plagued governing body FIFA has been warned by the U.S. prosecutor at the center of the investigation into its affairs that its reform plans should not be “superficial”.

Kelly T. Currie, acting U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of New York, whose office indicted nine soccer officials with close FIFA ties in May, said that it was monitoring changes at FIFA closely.

“Superficial changes at FIFA to its statues will not be sufficient and likewise, mere changes of personnel in certain positions without a genuine commitment to good-governance will not be sufficient. And, as our investigation continues, we will be looking at what reforms are adopted and how they are implemented,” Currie told a news conference in Newark, New Jersey about an unrelated insider trading scheme.

FIFA announced on Tuesday that Francois Carrard, former director general of the International Olympic Committee, would head a new reform committee.

“We have a great interest in seeing a successful reform process at FIFA,” added Currie.

“Without getting into any specifics I can say that we hope that reforms will be deep and they’ll be substantial and we hope and believe that FIFA should put in place checks and balances and transparencies and accountability that are appropriate for an organization of its size and influence,” he said.

Reporting By Simon Evans; Editing by Martin Howell

