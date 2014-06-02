FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Investigators to submit World Cup bidding report in coming weeks
Sections
Featured
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Business
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Russia urges calm as tensions between U.S., North Korea rise
North Korea
Russia urges calm as tensions between U.S., North Korea rise
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
June 2, 2014 / 3:36 PM / 3 years ago

Investigators to submit World Cup bidding report in coming weeks

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, June 2 (Reuters) - Investigators looking into the votes on where to host the 2018 and 2022 soccer World Cups will finish interviewing witnesses and gathering information by next week, FIFA said on Monday.

They plan to submit a report detailing their findings around six weeks later, added the statement from world soccer’s governing body.

There have been calls to re-run the vote for 2022 if corruption allegations surrounding Qatar’s winning campaign are proved to be accurate. Britain’s Sunday Times newspaper printed what it said was evidence from internal emails showing millions of dollars were paid in bribes to secure the 2022 tournament for Qatar. Qatar strongly denies the allegations.

Russia will hold the 2018 tournament. (Writing by Keith Weir; Editing by Peter Graff)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.