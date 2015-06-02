FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CORRECTED-(OFFICIAL)-Soccer-Qatar Airways says still keen to sponsor FIFA World Cup
#Corrections News
June 2, 2015 / 3:40 PM / 2 years ago

CORRECTED-(OFFICIAL)-Soccer-Qatar Airways says still keen to sponsor FIFA World Cup

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Qatar Airways corrects story to withdraw remarks by its chief commercial officer, to show that talks with FIFA are not at an advanced stage)

CAPE TOWN, June 2 (Reuters) - Qatar Airways plans to become a World Cup sponsor for FIFA even though it is concerned about the bribery investigation into world soccer’s governing body, the airline said on Tuesday.

“With the World Cup coming to Qatar, we have had advanced internal discussions regarding this, but we are not in advanced discussions with FIFA,” said a company spokesperson. (Reporting by Wendell Roelf; Editing by James Macharia and Robin Pomeroy)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
