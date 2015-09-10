Soccer-Scala unveils wide-reaching FIFA reform plan

BERNE, Sept 10 (Reuters) - FIFA reformer Domenico Scala went public with his proposals to clean up soccer’s governing body on Thursday, proposing term limits, tougher integrity checks on officials and fewer committees as part of a far-reaching eight-point plan.

Scala, head of FIFA’s audit and compliance committee, proposed limiting officials to a maximum of 12-years in office, publishing their football-related earnings and changing the way in which the all-powerful executive committee is elected.

He has already presented his plan to FIFA’s executive committee and a new reform committee which was set up in July.

Scala said it was up to the executive committee to decide whether or not to recommend the plan to FIFA’s Congress which will make the final decision on whether to adopt the proposals.