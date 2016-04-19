FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
FIFA's Infantino: Russia gave pledge that crisis will not affect World Cup
April 19, 2016

FIFA's Infantino: Russia gave pledge that crisis will not affect World Cup

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, April 19 (Reuters) - FIFA President Gianni Infantino said on Tuesday he had received assurances from the Russian government that the economic crisis convulsing Russia will not affect preparations for the 2018 soccer World Cup.

Infantino, visiting Moscow, said he thought the tournament would help boost the Russian economy. He also used the opportunity to once again dismiss any suggestion of wrongdoing arising from his name being mentioned in the Panama Papers leaks and media reports about a contract he signed several years ago. (Reporting by Jack Stubbs; Writing by Andrew Osborn; Editing by Jason Bush)

