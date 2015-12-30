Swiss deliver first evidence to U.S. authorities in FIFA case

ZURICH, Dec 30 (Reuters) - Switzerland’s Federal Office of Justice (FOJ) on Wednesday handed over the first batch of evidence to U.S. authorities as part of an investigation into alleged bribery schemes for soccer marketing rights.

“Consisting of bank documents, the evidence will be used in criminal proceedings against high-ranking FIFA officials,” the FOJ said in a statement.

The FOJ also said it had frozen around $80 million in assets in 13 bank accounts following a U.S. request for legal assistance.

U.S. prosecutors have indicted 27 current or former soccer officials over allegations that they ran bribery schemes connected to the sale of television rights for soccer competitions.