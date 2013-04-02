FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Soccer-FIFA chooses German-based GoalControl for goal-line technology
April 2, 2013 / 2:16 PM / 4 years ago

Soccer-FIFA chooses German-based GoalControl for goal-line technology

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

April 2 (Reuters) - FIFA has approved the appointment of GoalControl GmbH as the official provider of goal-line technology for the Confederations Cup in Brazil this year, world soccer’s governing body said on Tuesday.

GoalControl will also be used for the World Cup in Brazil in 2014 “provided that the performance of the system during this year’s Festival of Champions meets all necessary FIFA requirements”.

FIFA approved the use of technology to see if a ball has crossed the goal-line last year following a number of controversial incidents.

“The Germany-based company, which uses 14 high-speed cameras around the pitch as part of its GoalControl-4D system, was selected ahead of the three other FIFA-licensed GLT providers who participated in the tender,” FIFA said in a statement.

“While all four companies had previously met the stringent technical requirements of the FIFA Quality Programme, the final decision was based on criteria relating more specifically to the tournaments in Brazil, including the company’s ability to adapt to local conditions and the compatibility of each GLT system in relation to FIFA match operations.”

FIFA said the use of GoalControl-4D in Brazil was subject to a final installation test at each stadium.

Goal-line technology was used at the Club World Cup in Japan at the end of last year. (Writing by Justin Palmer in London, editing by Ed Osmond)

